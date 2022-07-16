For all those who are stomping on the brakes and complainging about high gas prices, we bring you this bit of reporting from AAA: Its latest consumer survey finds one-quarter of Americans say they are likely to buy a non-hybrid, fully electric vehicle as their next auto purchase.
Millennials, meaning those currently ages 26 through 41 years old, made up the greatest share of those affirming their plans to go electric at 30 percent.
Of those who want to buy electric, the common factor is a strong desire to save on fuel costs, with 77 percent citing this as a top reason for their interest in buying an EV. AAA believes with rising gas prices, consumer conversion to electric vehicles in the U.S. will continue to increase.
A recent Bloomberg analysis of adoption rates around the world indicates the U.S. has passed what it says is a critical EV tipping point, with 5 percent of new sales being cars that are powered by electricity alone. According to Bloomberg, that mark signals the start of mass EV adoption on the part of consumers, representing a time when preference for tech rapidly flips.
