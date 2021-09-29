The American Red Cross is making a plea for blood donations across the United States in light of an emergency blood shortage.
Locally, Krista Farley Raines, a regional communications director for the American Red Cross in the Central Appalachia Region, said the Huntington, Charleston and Beckley area collected 600 fewer units of bloods that was expected in the month of August.
On a national scale, Raines said they need to collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
According to data provided by Raines, the national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with the biggest need right now being types O positive and O negative blood.
Raines said O negative blood is the universal blood type that is especially utilized in emergency rooms when doctors don’t have time to determine a patient’s blood type while O positive blood is the most transfused blood type.
“The supply of type O positive and negative has dropped to less than half a day supply at times over the past months (in hospitals) which is well below the ideal five-day supply,” she said. “It’s pretty alarming.”
Raines said the low levels of blood donations are due in part to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant.
She added that fall is typically the time where they see blood donations increase, however, many also delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning.
“Fall is typically the time we see blood donations increase but that is not the case this year,” she said.
Raines said the locations for blood drives was also limited for a time due to COVID.
"The locations of drives did decrease, " she said. "We had to utilize more facilities like our office in Beckley where we weren't allowed to get into schools and universities. That has seemed to lift a little bit recently."
To help with the growing need, a blood drive was helD Wednesday afternoon in Beckley at the at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center where a steady stream of donors turned out.
Larry Bunting, 67 of Prosperity, said he is a regular at the Beckley Red Cross Center.
Bunting said he has been giving blood donations since 2014 and has given somewhere between four and five gallons of blood.
“I just feel like I can do something to benefit someone else by giving blood,” he said. It’s something they use every day, and it could save somebody’s life.”
Another regular donor is David Harris, 49 of Beckley. He’s been donating blood regularly for the past four years.
According to the Red Cross, a person can donate blood every 56 days.
Harris said he enjoys one of the newer features the Red Cross offers which is the ability to track your donation
Harris said his most recent donations have been sent to New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
“You’ll get a text several weeks later saying, ‘Oh your blood arrived at such and such hospital and helped three people’,” he said. “It makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you’ve made a contribution and helped somebody else.”
Raines said it typically takes people roughly 8-10 minutes to give blood but the entire donation process can take about an hour, much of the time being spent answering a series of screening questions or waiting on someone to facilitate the donation.
However, she added that there’s quite a bit people can do ahead of time if they’re in a time crunch. Donors can save roughly 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass, where donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
Instructions for this can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
As a thank-you, all those who donate through Sept. 30 will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Several blood drives are already planned for October across southern West Virginia.
Raleigh General Hospital will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 at 1710 Harper Rd. in Beckley.
St. Johns Catholic Church in Summersville will hold a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.
To find and register for other nearby blood drive locations go to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).