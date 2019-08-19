Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield has announced the Appalachian Festival Block Party — a new take on the traditional Taste of Beckley event — which will be 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in downtown Beckley.
Each year, the multiday Appalachian Festival has brought with it Taste of Beckley, a festive party filled with food from various local restaurants. This year, with the addition of fair foods, pop-up shops, more youth-oriented activities, and live music, Taste of Beckley makes its debut as the Appalachian Festival Block Party.
“The additions we have made give the festival more variety,” Moorefield said.
“The festive block party continues to grow as one of our area’s favorite events offering something for everyone with a variety of food and entertainment,” stated the Appalachian Festival’s website.
This year’s celebration will host live music including the New River Jazz Band, performing near the corner of Main and Heber streets; Shane Ingram, along Neville Street; The Lilly Mountaineers, performing near the intersection of Fayette and Main streets; and Major Paradigm at Jim Word Memorial Park.
All music is sponsored by the Irish Heritage Fund.
According to Moorefield, over 20 food vendors and dozens of other vendors have already secured spaces along Main, Heber and Neville streets where they will be selling their specialties to the community.
During the evening, the Appalachian Festival Block Party will also be hosting the annual food competition — a community favorite.
“[The competition] is a great way to reach hundreds, promote your establishment, and if you are judged as the best in any of the competition categories, you’ll receive a certificate to display,” Moorefield shared.
Celebrity judges will vote for individual categories such as best appetizer, entrée, sandwich and dessert, while festival-goers will have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Booth.
The ballot box will be at the event headquarters’ booth.
Other events include an obstacle course, a bounce house and an array of games, as well as Southern Communications’ annual Oreo-stacking contest, which will be on Main Street.
Faith Community Church will offer face painting and other family-oriented activities at its booth.
“The Appalachian Festival and Kids Classic Festival has become a tradition in our community, and we are excited to see everyone come together to celebrate.”
For more festival information contact the Chamber at 304-252-7328 or visit www.appalachianfestival.net.