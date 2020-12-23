Captain Tommy Blankenship, of the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, was presented the inaugural Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award during ceremonies Wednesday afternoon in the courthouse.
With nearly half-a-century in law enforcement, Parker died from lung cancer on Christmas Eve 2019.
Patrick Parker, the late sheriff's son, along with Sheriff Randy Brooks and Sheriff-Elect Brad Ellison have been working since March to create a fitting tribute to the county's beloved sheriff.
The award will be given annually to the officer who most exemplifies Parker's personal philosophy: "You can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day. Remember that everyone is someone's mother, father, sister or brother and that everybody should be treated equally."
“The officer (receiving the award) should commemorate the way he lived,” Patrick Parker said of his father.
Additionally, Patrick donated some of his father's belongings – a uniform, photos, driver's license, and other treasured memorabilia – artfully arranged in a shadow box that will be permanently displayed in the courthouse lobby.
“It's a great honor to be the first one to receive this award,” Blankenship said.
“Sheriff Parker was a great man,” Blankenship emphasized. “I worked for him for many years.”
Blankenship has been with the department for 20 years.
The award honors a man who took great pride in serving the community, who treated everyone the same, treated everyone as his friend, and treated everyone with respect, Blankenship said.
“Sherill Parker was a great man. It is a privilege to be getting this award,” he said following the ceremonies.
Sheriff Parker served the county for 45 years. He also had a well-known mischievous side.
Blankenship recalled a vehicle accident in Rock View that occurred several years ago.
“Sherill got out of his car, left it running, with the lights on, and parked in the middle of the road,” Blankenship said.
What Parker didn't want anyone to know was that he'd also left his keys locked inside the vehicle.
So, Parker almost immediately set out to get another set of keys without anyone becoming any wiser about his mistake.
“We cleared the scene. Almost everyone had left and we couldn't find Sherill,” Blankenship recalled with a laugh.
He had snuck off with another officer to get the extra key and returned after almost everyone else had already left.
•••
Parker began his law enforcement career as chief deputy for Sheriff Herbert Graham in 1973. Graham was his father-in-law.
During his 45-year career, he worked with four more sheriffs and spent four years as assistant chief of police in Mullens.
He knew from the time he was a boy that law enforcement was what he wanted to do, he said during a 2005 interview with The Wyoming County Report.
Despite the long hours, the high stress and every-day dangers, he loved the job.
“I enjoy helping people,” he said during the interview. “When you arrest someone for murder, or drugs, or child abuse, it makes you feel good because you know people don’t have to worry about them.”
He was dedicated to making communities within the county safe places in which to live and raise a family.
“You have to like people and want to see people protected to stay with law enforcement,” Parker explained. “This is not a high paying job and there are a lot of hours involved.
“You just can’t leave it alone after 4 o’clock every day.”
Parker grew up in Itmann and, just after high school, he worked in a local coal mine for a couple of years before going into law enforcement.
He credited his dad, Cloyd Parker, with being the biggest influence in his life.
“Just by the type of person he was,” Parker said during the 2005 interview. “The way he treated everybody – he’d give you anything he had. He always helped his neighbors. I’ve always admired him for that.”