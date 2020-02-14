Black Women in the 21st Century Academy topic of videoconference

Dr. JeffriAnne Wilder, a sociologist and leading scholar specializing in diversity, race relations and women’s empowerment, will appear remotely at Concord University on Thursday, Feb. 20, and the general public is invited to attend.
The title of Wilder’s presentation is “Still Learning from the Outsider Within: Black Women in the 21st Century Academy.” The videoconference will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall in University Point, and doors will open at 2:45 p.m.
There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord University community in attending. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions at the conclusion of her presentation.
Wilder currently works as a Senior Research Scientist for the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT). As a member of the Social Science team, she works directly with the K-12 Alliance to create research-driven resources that will equip and empower its members with tools to increase women and girls’ participation in computing and technology.
She holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Florida. In addition to her studies in Sociology, Wilder also completed a Ph.D. concentration in Women’s Studies and Gender Research, and she completed a master’s degree in Sociology from Cleveland State University, and a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College.
Prior to joining NCWIT, Wilder worked for 10 years at the University of North Florida as a tenured Associate Professor of Sociology and the Founding Director of the Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnic Relations. As an advocate for social justice, she is the recipient of many research, teaching, and leadership awards, and her work has been published in an array of academic journals and publications.
Dr. Katie Nutter-Pridgen, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Concord, said Wilder’s lecture is a significant way to recognize Black History Month and the United Nations’ World Day of Social Justice.
“JeffriAnne is very passionate about connecting sociology to the everyday issues occurring within our society, especially issues that impact women, girls, and communities of color,” she said.
“Her identities as an accomplished sociologist, a highly successful black female professional, and an informed, passionate advocate for social justice make her an ideal candidate to educate our students during Black History Month.”
A private networking session with a small group of Concord students will be held prior to Wilder’s presentation. Students who would like to be invited to participate, or those who would like to recommend a student to participate, should email Dr. Nutter-Pridgen at kpridgen@concord.edu. Spaces for this activity are limited.
Concord University’s Multicultural Affairs Office and the Department of Social Work and Sociology are partnering to present Wilder’s lecture. For additional information please contact Dr. Nutter-Pridgen at kpridgen@concord.edu or 304-384-6026.
