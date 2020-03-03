Boone Memorial Hospital will host an outreach event in Beckley for current and retired miners to complete their federal black lung claims.
The event will be Friday, March 6, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is not necessary, and the event is free of charge.
“We want to make the process easier for our miners to file claims,” said Willie Carte, director of The Black Lung Center at Boone Memorial Hospital. “Our goal is to help them fill out paperwork, get them scheduled for testing at a later date and ultimately receive their black lung benefits.”
Those attending should bring a list of work history with approximate dates of employment including name and company, a certified copy of their marriage certificate, spouse’s Social Security number and date of birth, copy of divorce decree (if applicable) and copy of birth certificate and Social Security number for self and all dependents. Carte advised miners not to get Social Security records due to expense.
In addition to helping miners file claims, The Black Lung Center at Boone Memorial Hospital performs B-Read chest X-rays (specific to black lung), spirometry testing to determine breathing capacity, EKGs, exercise stress tests and a complete physical by a physician. The completion of claims application and the initial testing, as described above, are completely free to the miner.
“We encourage miners to attend our outreach events or call The Black Lung Center at 304-369-8825 to set up an appointment at BMH in Madison,” Carte said.