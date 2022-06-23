Roughly a month after its intended opening date, the pool at the Historic Black Knight is back in operation.
While city officials have been waiting for word from USA Pools on when the Black Knight pool would open and been given several dates that have come and gone – alllwithout a single swimmer being able to take a dip.
Turns out, it’s opening on Wednesday was somewhat abrupt and unexpected.
A post made Wednesday afternoon to the Black Knight County Club Facebook page read, “USA Pools was a little late letting us know ... but Black Knight pool is open!! The pool will follow the same schedule as New River.”
USA Pools is a national company that supplies lifeguards and manages pools around the country. In April, the Beckley Common Council approved a $130,000 contract with USA Pools/USA Management to manage, staff and operate both New River Park and Historic Black Knight swimming facilities from May 28 to Sept. 5.
Leslie Baker, director of Beckley Parks and Recreation, said she received less than 24 hours notice from USA Pools of the Black Knight pool opening and had to hustle to find someone to work the ticket counter.
Baker said she the concessions stand at the Black Knight pool is not open at the moment, but she is working on hiring someone to fill that position.
Baker also called the opening of the Black Knight pool “unexpected.”
She added that USA Pools had intended to open the Black Knight pool on Tuesday according to an email the company sent to her late Monday that she did not read until Tuesday morning.
However, only one lifeguard showed up to the Black Knight pool Tuesday pushing its opening date back yet again.
“That lifeguard worked and helped clean the pool and stuff (on Tuesday) but I'm glad I didn't get on Facebook and say we were open because it wouldn't have,” Baker said.
The opening of Black Knight’s pool has been pushed back repeatedly since the beginning of June due to a lack of lifeguards which is taking place at pools across the country.
While the New River Park pool has been opened for nearly a month, it also opened a week later than the contracted date.
Both of the city’s pool operate under the same schedule from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The pools are closed on Monday.
The price of admission for both pools, not including the slide at New River, is $4.50 for children, $5.50 for adults 18 and over and $4.50 for seniors.
For slide and pool access at New River, the price is $7 for children, $8 for adults 18 and over and $7 for seniors.
Children 4 and under are free with a paying adult.
No pool passes will be sold this year.