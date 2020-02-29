Officials say the former Black Knight Country Club – now known as Black Knight Municipal Park – is not just doing well, it’s thriving.
The city of Beckley bought the country club for $3 million from Gov. Jim Justice, who was a lifelong member, in 2017.
Justice originally purchased Black Knight in 2011 and tried to revive it, but after pumping $5 million into it he decided to unload the property.
He said low membership was to blame.
“It breaks your heart,” the governor said. But it “breaks your wallet, too.”
Despite a community debate on whether the city of Beckley should buy the property or not, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold championed the idea and the Common Council made the buy with Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher casting the lone dissenting vote.
Officials now say the former country club, which is being operated by the city Parks and Recreation Department, is proving to be a smart business decision.
“We were optimistic. We thought we were doing the right thing and it has far exceeded our expectations,” Rappold told The Register-Herald Tuesday.
“To be able to convert this iconic Beckley landmark to a public-invited entity has been magnificent,” Rappold said.
City Treasurer Billie Trump says the country club model just wasn’t working in Beckley.
“When you have it as a country club with closed membership, those people have to pay dues. There were fewer and fewer people interested in that,” Trump said.
Making money
The facility boasts a nine-hole golf course, outdoor pool, tennis courts, restaurant, catering facility and event spaces suitable for corporate events, parties and weddings.
To date, the golf course is doing very well, Trump says.
Through the last six months of the current fiscal year, which began July 1, the golf course accounted for $74,700 in fees to play. With April through June play on the horizon, golf admission revenues are tracking to far exceed the $24,594.63 received in the previous fiscal year.
Other revenue comparisons are looking as powerful, too. The golf pro shop recorded $3,724 in gross revenues in fiscal year 2018-19, $7,924 in the first six months of the current fiscal year. The swimming pool went from $2,088 to $10,202 – and that does not include concessions of $5,500 – and is a comparison between a full year and a half year of operation.
Catering sales of $120,000 so far this year have eclipsed last fiscal year’s total of $83,491, and restaurant revenues are well on their way, ringing up $113,618 in sales in six months compared to $144,614 in all of 2018-19.
“We’ve had a really good golf year,” Trump said. “Golf and pool admissions were up. It is doing better than we expected.”
Total gross revenues last fiscal year were $272,170. The first six months of the current year rang up $214,790. The goal, Trump said, is $400,000.
“We’d like to keep hitting $400K,” he said. “It looks like there’s no problem surpassing that benchmark.”
Anytime the facility takes in more than 10 percent above their operating expenses and budget, the additional monies brought in will go right back into the facility for improvements, Trump says.
“We can only keep so much money in reserve. Municipalities aren’t businesses, so when we get money that’s above and beyond, we pour that back into the facility to make it better,” he said.
“A work in progress”
A project the city sank some dollars into was a kitchen renovation.
Officials say they closed the kitchen in January, installed new seamless flooring and purchased kitchen appliances including a proofer to make their own bread, new ovens for the bakery and a new refrigerator.
That project is completed.
Good thing since Black Knight’s event calendar was already booked every weekend in February.
“We had 21 events booked in February, and these are all pretty large, substantial events,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker.
Just five weeks into the new year, the facility had booked 10 weddings for the year.
“We already have four golf tournaments on the books,” Baker said.
“We want to make the facility a true amenity to all the citizens in Beckley. Use it. Come eat lunch. Come have a party here,” Baker said.
Essentially, Black Knight Municipal Park is “still a work in progress,” according to Trump.
Improvements ahead
While activity is on the upside at Black Knight Municipal Park, Trump says the grounds and facility need improvements.
Upcoming wish list items include providing a cover for the tennis courts so matches can be played year-round and golf course work including purchasing additional pieces of equipment for grounds management.
The mayor said they also hope to clear out a 2,500-to-3,000-square-foot space above the ballroom that is currently serving as a storage area. He and others believe the space can be utilized for the public.
“There’s still some things left undone,” Trump said. “The floors were an item we knew we were going to go ahead and tackle. When the city purchased the facility, we had eyes wide open seeing them.”
Trump says Black Knight Country Club was “significantly underutilized and somewhat underfunded and there were things that needed to be addressed.”
But it was nothing they felt they couldn’t handle.
Officials say they did not want to see the facility left abandoned on a 60-acre piece of unkept real estate.
“If the city wouldn’t have purchased it, what would’ve happened to it?” Trump asked. “People that were initially opposed to the city purchasing it have come up to the mayor and said, ‘I was wrong in my assessment and keep up the good work,’” Trump said.
Rappold says many folks who never had an opportunity to visit BKCC have been able to enjoy the property since the city took over.
When folks in their 70s and 80s walk through the door and say it’s the first time they’ve been there, “it’s so gratifying – it’s almost emotional to me,” Rappold said.
“We’ve gotten great compliments on the food and beverage service. We have a very energetic wait staff out there,” he said. “We just get excellent reports and reviews and comments. It’s been everything we’ve hoped for and more.”