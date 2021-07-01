Black Knight debt retirement ceremony set for July 8

The City of Beckley and Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will host a debt retirement ceremony for Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, celebrating the city's repayment of a $2.4 million bond to City National Bank in June.
The party will be at Historic Black Knight.
"This is still in the planning stages, but it is symbolic of a significant accomplishment," said city treasurer Billie Trump on Thursday. "It symbolizes the saving of hugely significant sums for the city, going forward."
Trump and city controller Jessica Chandler manage the city's finances.
The city had purchased the former private country club from Gov. Jim Justice for $3 million in 2018, paying $600,000 and taking out a $2.4 million private bond from City National, to be repaid in 30 years.
The city repaid the debt in under four years, however, saving money on interest payments at 3.95 percent until 2028, when the rate would've been renegotiated.
Beckley Common Council had approved the purchase, with only Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher against the purchase in a 6-1 vote in 2018.
Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price said Thursday that Mayor Rob Rappold's administration has been forward-looking, including in the financial realm of city management. The city retired $615,969 in 2019 to pay off the remaining balance of a $2,117,396 bond that was taken out on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway project in October 2012, along with repayment of a $850,000 bond on the General Store at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine in February 2019, which had been scheduled for repayment in July 2022. The city paid off the remaining $252,300 in 2019.
"The retirement of the bonds for the BIG project and the Exhibition Coal Mine General Store saved thousands," noted Price. "Same goes for the Historic Black Knight.
"While this not only saves money, it also creates a more positive cash flow for other city projects or purchasing needed equipment.
"Had it not been for good financial planning, the city may not have weathered the pandemic as we did.
"This is a good thing on many fronts."
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter also celebrated the payment of Historic Black Knight.
"By retiring debt early on Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, the city is afforded the opportunity to save hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Hunter. "This has occurred based on the prudent manner in which the citizens' taxpayers' dollars are managed" by Trump and Chandler.
Food, music, drink and door prizes will be offered during the party, which will be held Thursday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Guests must RSVP to the Chamber at 304-252-7328 or by email at chamber@brccc.com