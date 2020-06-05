An organization of retired educators is hosting Saturday a virtual ceremony where they will award 15 Black students from Raleigh County with scholarships to go towards furthering their education.
BEAUTY, which was established in 2018 by Black retired educators and stands for Black Educators Are United Totally — Yes!, has a mission statement to encourage mentor, uplift, motivate and inspire African-American youth to use good character and reach their fullest potential.
BEAUTY’s President, Quincy Madison, said the organization sent out nearly 70 applications to all four high schools in Raleigh County this year for scholarships, of which 19 applied. All of this year’s applicants came from Woodrow Wilson High School.
Within the program of this year’s ceremony, Madison congratulates the “young, gifted, intelligent and Black members of the Class of 2020.” He said another group of students from the community have successfully completed their high school education, and after seeing the majority of the applicants were honor roll students with high grade point averages, some exceeding 4.0, he could not help but rejoice.
“During this dangerous time of the coronavirus pandemic, I wrote a prayer asking God for His grace and mercy, and to keep our 2020 graduates safe,” Madison shared. “I also thought about the song, ‘He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.’”
Madison mentioned a time in history, in 1927, when the song was published with a spiritual meaning, while many are unaware it was written by a slave born in the South. He said the slave had no control over his music or his life, and today, with the coronavirus pandemic, we have all witnessed we, too, are not in control.
“Today you are free, very intelligent and have the resources and the responsibility to continue your post-high school education,” Madison shared. “As you start a new chapter in your life, remember that education is a key to success.
“Whatever you choose, BEAUTY encourages you to always begin your journey with God, and give back to your community, your family, and to Almighty God who is the Alpha and Omega: the beginning and ending of all things.”
According to Madison, of the 19 applicants, 15 of them will each be awarded a scholarship. There is one $2,000 scholarship to give, nine $1,000 scholarships, and five $500 scholarships, adding up to $13,500 given away in money for the students.
This year’s applicants for BEAUTY’s scholarships included Alexis Anderson, Makayla Barringer, Makaiya Bryant, Jayke Cross, Braylynn Eneje, Damon Hamby Jr., Cayla Hooper, Tess Hutchens, Bryant Jones, Richard Law, Elizabeth McDonnell, Kimberly Moore, Nataysia Moore, James Owens, Katyra Pannell, Aljana Scales, Jonah Stevens, Jordan Washington and Anaka Whiteside.
Saturday’s ceremony will begin virtually at 3 p.m.
It can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/pDra3MUvF70.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH