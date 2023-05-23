The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New and Bluestone rivers on Wednesday, May 24, weather and water levels permitting. The treatments may continue into Thursday, May 25.
Black fly treatments scheduled for Wednesday
