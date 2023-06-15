Births Jun 15, 2023 2 hrs ago May 3: Sky Strickler of Summersville, a daughter, Lillian Taylor Strickler, born 10:53 p.m., 7 pounds, 8 ounces. May 9: Anthony Cook and Jessica Bailey of Glen Fork React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Advertising Trending Video Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Judith McLaughlin Gary Lee Lilly Judith McLaughlin David Lickliter Violet King Ethel Murdock Marilyn Kay Diane Farrow More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSummers sheriff describes "violent" crash, identifies couple who died after hitting bear on I-64Russia’s war has backfired, and it will never rebuild its economyBusy summer of moves ahead for Oak Hill’s LewisFatherhood puts things in perspective for McClaughertyGrose among North-South Hall of Fame classGreenbrier County arraignments set for next weekCity renames street in honor of Black Knight employeeWahama's Lieving softball player of the yearNorth-South Basketball Classic to tip off all-star weekendWoodrow Wilson’s pitcher Patterson inks with WVU Tech Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.