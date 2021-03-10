Nine bridge repair or replacement projects – including one to relocate a section of WV 41 near US 19 in Raleigh County and replace an existing bridge – were among 26 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is reviewing the bids and plans to award contracts soon.
The Beckley project, paid for with Roads to Prosperity bond monies, “will improve traffic flow to the Beckley Z-Way,” said Deputy State Highway Engineer Ryland Musick.
The project will be a key piece in completing the Z-Way, an ongoing Beckley bypass project from Beaver to South Eisenhower Drive intended to ease congestion on heavily traveled Eisenhower Drive.
Other local projects which received bids in this letting are:
Babcock State Park Sewell Trail restoration (Fayette County)
Courthouse to Ingleside Road resurfacing (Mercer County)
Hart’s Run to Tuckahoe resurfacing (Greenbrier County)
Guardrail reimbursement (McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)
Stoney Gap to Courthouse Road resurfacing (Mercer County)
East Woodrumtown Road slide repair (Summers County) (Emergency Roads to Prosperity project)
Willowwood Road slide repair (Summers County)