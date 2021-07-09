Bias wins 38th annual Bear Hole Road Race

Nick Bias, with a time of 36:27, won Twin Falls Resort State Park’s 38th annual Bear Hole Road Race 10K (6.2 miles) run.
Named for Bear Hole Fork Road, the 10K runs from the golf course parking lot toward the main entrance and back – on the paved road.
Flanked by a forest, the route is full of twists and turns and offers an especially long downhill portion that becomes uphill after the turn-around point.
Traditional Bear Hole plaques were awarded to the first, second, and third place male and female winners in each race category and to the overall male and female winners.
Robert Shirey, 45:09, took second place in the 10K event.
Adam Wisthoff, 47:50, was third.
Additional participants included Kayla Johnson, 48:02; Cully McCurdy, 51:59; Tony Paynter, 57:09; Bruce Blankenship, 57:56; Ron McKinney, 58:11; Adam Taylor, 58:50;
Darla Whitehead, 1:02:18; Sara Harris, 1:04:37; Noah Cameron, 1:09:38; Brandy Goode, 1:10:58; JoAnna Huffman, 1:13:18; Cathryn Jarrell, 1:14:56;
Michelle Morgan, 1:16:16; Earnest Ramen, 1:21:37; Deborah Shirey, 1:21:38; Donna Akerss, 1:30:10; Brandon Hendricks, 1:43:32; and Brady Hendricks, 1:43:32.
Brady Hendricks, 7, is the youngest entrant ever to finish the Bear Hole 10K, according to officials.
l l l
Colton Meadows, with a time of 17:37, won the 5K (3.1 miles) run.
Nathaniel Evans, 17:55, took second place.
Wesley Helmandollar, 19:08, was third.
Additional entrants were Carl Thorn, 21:47; Cody Whitt, 23:10; Colton Turner, 24:43; Colleen Lookabill, 24:58; Elijah Cameron, 25:16; Hope McNeely, 26:52; Nancy Whitlock, 29:30; Ian Furman, 32:30; Lonnie Bailey, 34:15; Derek Sesco, 35:36; Joshua Tilley, 35:54; Erika Furman, 42:40; Brianna Evans, 44:15; Vallery Tilley, 44:35; Bridgette Tattersall, 49:42; and Bugs Stover, 52:59.
l l l
In the 10K, male runners by categories included Nick Bias, age 37, first place overall; Robert Shirey, age 15, second overall; Adam Wisthoff, age 38, third overall.
Age 1-14: Brady Hendricks, first place.
Age 15-20: Noah Cameron, first place.
Age 21-29: Brandon Hendricks, first place.
Age 30-39: Adam Taylor, first place.
Age 50-59: Cully McCurdy, first place; Tony Painter, second.
Over 60: Bruce Blankenship, first place; Ron McKinney, second; Earnest Ramen, third.
•
In the 10K, female runners by categories included Kayla Johnson, age 34, first place overall; Darla Whitehead, age 49, second overall; Sara Harris, age 15, third overall.
Age 40-49: Brandy Goode, first place; JoAnna Huffman, second; Deborah Shirey, third.
Age 50-59: Cathryn Jarrell, first place; Michelle Morgan, second.
Over 60: Donna Akers, first place.
•
In the 5K, male runners by categories included Colton Meadows, age 17, first place overall; Nathaniel Evans, age 26, second overall; Wesley Helmondollar, age 22, third overall.
Age 1-14: Ian Furman, first place; Joshua Tilley, second.
Age 15-20: Cody Whitt, first place; Colton Turner, second; Elijah Cameron, third.
Age 21-29: Derek Sesco, first place.
Age 40-49: Carl Thorn, first place.
Over 60: Lonnie Bailey, first place; Bugs Stover, second.
•
In the 5K, female runners by categories included Colleen Lookabill, age 15, first place overall; Hope McNeely, age 26, second overall; Nancy Whitlock, age 53, third overall.
Age 21-29: Brianna Evans, first place.
Age 40-49: Erika Furman, first place; Bridgette Tattersall, second.
Age 50-59: Vallery Tilley, first place.