After gaining popularity following its summer multifaceted arts and entertainment exhibition in June, BEX has returned to out a twist on Halloween in Beckley with the BEX Fall Oddities Fair — an event that celebrates West Virginia monsters, the paranormal and all things spooky.
According to Christine Kinder, a Raleigh County Extension Agent for Community Development and BEX coordinator, the event will take place at 5 p.m. in The Beckley Underground on Saturday, October 26.
The BEX Fall Oddities Fair will feature over 20 regional vendors that will line the plaza as they showcase their spookiest, creepiest and “crawliest” handmade wares; the telling of stories about West Virginia monsters and the paranormal, orated by WV Cryptids and Strange Encounters; Tarot readings inside Tickety Boo Mercantile on Neville Street; and screen-printing station where visitors can make their own masterpieces on a tote bag or bandana using BEX’s original design by LToney Print Studio.
Other unique events include a forum hosted by Les O’Dell of the WV Cryptids who will be sharing accounts of weird, strange and unexplained things that have occurred in the Mountain State. Others, too, will be given the opportunity to share their personal creepy paranormal experiences.
Seasoned paranormal investigator and author Dave Spinks will also be sharing his hair-raising experiences and will be offering a special presentation where copies of his books will be available for purchase.
During the BEX Fall Oddities Fair, Haunted Beckley will be conducting the first-ever ghost hunt inside a historic and haunted Beckley landmark. According to Shane Pierce, BEX coordinator and operation manager of the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, the yet unidentified property could not be accessed before now and was added to the tour exclusively for the Oddities Fair.
BEX also invites everyone to come dressed in their fanciest monster attire for the Monster Ball, which will be held at Melody’s on Neville Street and will feature live music from an array of bands including Wives With Knives, Anti Vaxx Momz, Rearview Mirror and Louts.
Attendees can capture a picture of their costumes with a free portrait session at the Beckley Camera Club photo booth, and after, they can enjoy a rolling movie screening from Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre inside Brown Dog Bottom.
Brown Dog Bottom will also be hosting a Dark Arts show during the fair that will feature one-of-a-kind artwork by local artists.
“We want to keep the BEX idea and memory fresh,” Pierce shared. “We all love Halloween and we were like, ‘Okay, we want this Halloween season to take that extra step because it has been a long time since Halloween has met our expectations.’ “
As of yet, the BEX Fall Oddities Fair is scheduled to take place outdoors, but measures have been taken to keep the fun going even if the weather is not in favor.
If weather conditions are poor, vendors will be moved into Sir Walter’s Tavern and Brown Dog Bottom and the Cryptids stage will be moved in the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.
Kinder revealed that there are some special “weather permitting” activities that have not been announced but will take place if the weather cooperates.
“The Oddities Fair is just another step. We are already planning on making next year’s Summer BEX bigger and better and Oddities Fair is how we get there.”
For more information on the BEX Oddities Fair, such as events and vendors, visit the official BEXWV Facebook and Instagram pages or email BEX officials at beckleybex@gmail.com.