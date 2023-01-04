washington, dc —Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the 2023 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) states’ co-chair.
As part of ARC’s unique federal-state partnership structure, the states’ co-chair works collaboratively with the ARC federal co-chair and fellow Appalachian state governors to invest in economic and community growth across the region’s 423 counties in 13 states. In addition to facilitating ARC investments across the region, the states’ co-chair also hosts ARC’s annual conference.
Gov. Beshear will serve as ARC’s 70th states’ co-chair and the first from Kentucky since his father, former Gov. Steven Beshear, served in the role in 2015.
