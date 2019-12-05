Berry changes mind, will seek re-election

Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry is not finished with city politics, yet.
"I've decided to run for re-election for Councilman-at-Large in 2020," Berry said on Tuesday. "My big thing is, I'm going to leave it to the voters.
"I've always followed my supporters, their advice, and their concerns.
"I want them to have the final say."
Berry, 60, had announced in August that he would not seek re-election when his term expires on June 30, 2020. At the time, he explained, he was unsure of whether he would finish his term or retire on Dec. 31, 2019.
After he announced the decision to local media and on Facebook, friends and voters began asking him to reconsider, he said.
"Starting the very next day when the story actually posted in the paper, I started receiving texts, phone calls and emails, and business to my office, from citizens of the city who have known me," he said. "They understood, but a lot of citizens just asked me, 'Hey, why don't you stay another term?'
"I've always listened to their concerns and the things they wanted me to understand."
Berry said that citizens continued to urge him to seek re-election, and he knew that he wanted to help revive downtown Beckley and see it evolve.
He said he wrestled with the decision as the Dec. 31 deadline neared. After two weeks of heavy consideration, a friend's words convinced him to stay in the running for another term of service.
"One of my good friends came by and talked to me and said, 'Look, you know, what's wrong with just holding off on your retirement and running for one more good term?'
"I decided, whether I'm elected again or not, I will put my name on the ballot. I'm going to let the voters of Beckley decide what will happen."
Berry began a career with the city at age 18 when he joined Beckley Police Department.
He has been active in city government since 1995, when he was elected to represent Ward IV on city council. He "took a break" from serving on Council in 2007, but made a successful run for the at-large position in 2011 after Beckleyans asked him to return to Council.
Berry said Wednesday that he believes his expertise can help downtown Beckley evolve, and he is excited about the prospect of helping develop a dinner theater and supporting a downtown arts culture.
"Beckley is always going to be a work in progress," he said. "We have a lot.
"We've made a lot of accomplishments in the last three to four years, and we have some new challenges that are ahead of us.
"One focus I have is to be part of the process of how uptown Beckley evolves," Berry added. "Hopefully, involving more arts and entertainment."
Fellow at-large Councilperson Sherrie Hunter reacted to Berry's announcement on Wednesday evening.
"He wants what's best for the citizens of Beckley," Hunter said. "He has served as a councilman in the ward and then, as a councilman-at-large.
"His experience as a law enforcement officer brings another dynamic.
"I'm glad he's had a change of heart," said Hunter. "The City of Beckley needs his expertise."