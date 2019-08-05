Berry announces retirement

Beckley Common Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry officially announced Monday that he has no plans to seek re-election.
"I'm either going to retire Dec. 31 or finish my term," Berry, 60, said. "I haven't made up my mind yet."
Berry, whose term was set to expire June 30, 2020, had hinted in Facebook posts that he may be making a change soon.
He has been regarded as a progressive Council member. This year, he voted in favor of adding protections for sexual identity and orientation to the city anti-discrimination ordinance earlier this year.
He began a career with the city at age 18, when he joined Beckley Police Department.
Owner of Tim Berry Real Estate, Berry said his real estate company is growing and that a nonprofit organization that he co-founded earlier this year, the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association, is thriving.
Berry has been active in city government since 1995, when he was elected to represent Ward IV on city council. He "took a break" from serving on Council in 2007 but made a successful run for the at-large position in 2011 after Beckleyans asked him to return to Council.
“I believe in term limits,” he told The Register-Herald in April 2018. “I think every now and then, we need some fresh blood in our politics, whether it be local or state or federal.”
Berry, a softball and volleyball coach, has a history of filling niches in the city and government, wherever they are needed.
Berry and a business partner opened Beckley’s first tanning salon in 1984. He and another partner opened U Putt n Bat and Family Raceway and Bumper Boats in 1988, when he began coaching softball and volleyball in the public school system.
A long-time softball coach, Berry started the women’s softball program at the now-defunct Mountain State University.
Gov. Bob Wise appointed him Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Public Defender Corporation in 2003. He was re-appointed by Governor Joe Manchin in 2007.
In 2009, he founded the West Virginia Women’s Athletic Development Co. Inc.
In 2009, Berry founded the West Virginia Women’s Athletic Development Co. Inc. and began his real estate career with Zaferatos Real Estate in 2010, earning “Rookie of the Year” for selling $1 million in real estate.
After serving three terms on council, he took a break in 2007 “to let someone else serve.”
Berry said Monday that he is sure about his decision to retire from Council but that he will still be volunteering in the city and helping his neighbors.
"I'm not going anywhere," he promised. "You don't have to hold a title to serve.
"You can volunteer," Berry added. "That's the biggest job in the world."