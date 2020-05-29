BEREA, KY. — More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits*, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

l Sienna Burgess, Beckley

l Mikaela Otte, Beckley

l Mickaela Reed, Charmco

l Caitlyn Rickman, Coal City

l Nicholas Straub-Deck, Princeton

l Josiah Wransky, Lindside

*For the Spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

 

