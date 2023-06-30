Benedum Foundation grant to Concord supports students staying on track for graduation.
athens, w.va. – The Concord Research & Development Corporation at Concord University has received a grant from the Benedum Foundation, $240,000 over the next two years.
Funding from this grant will support the creation of CU-ASPIRE (Concord University – Achieving a Sense of Belonging, Persistence, Retention, and Equity). The overarching goal of the program is to increase persistence to graduation for traditionally underrepresented students – underrepresented minorities, low-income, or first-generation – from Benedum’s service area of West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.
● ● ●
Cancer services director named for CAMC/Vandalia South Region
Ghulam Abbas, a thoracic surgeon, has been named cancer services director for CAMC/Vandalia South Region.
Abbas is an expert in robotic thoracic surgery, specializing in high-risk patients with locally advanced lung and esophageal cancers.
Vandalia South Region encompasses CAMC facilities in Charleston and south (Oak Hill, Beckley, Princeton and Ronce-verte).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.