Concord University and the Title IX office will be presenting “9 Before IX” — a one woman play telling the story of nine women working before Title IX — Thursday, March 19 in the H.C. Paul Theatre located in the Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Title IX of the Education Amendments was signed by President Nixon in June of 1972 to become a law. The main purpose is to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity that is federally funded.
Admission for the play is free, but donations of cash and food for the Concord University Food Pantry will be accepted. For more information, contact Jill Nolan in the Title IX Office at jnolan@concord.edu or Karen Vuranch in the Theatre Department at 304-384-5259.
“9 Before IX” will feature nine different stories about nine different women who faced discrimination in the work place before the federal civil rights law known as “Title IX” was established. Written by Dr. Fran Kirk, the play will feature stories of these women.
Kirk, who has also appeared in plays such as Rocket Boys The Musical, Cabaret, and Our Town, will present 9 Before IX. Originally performing the play at Fairmont State University two years ago, Kirk will feature a combination of monologue acting and lecture, making it feel like a Shakespearean soliloquy.
The program is a cooperative project between the Concord University Theatre Department and the campus Title IX office. Federal funding was received from the United States Department of Justice through the West Virginia Intercollegiate Council Against Sexual Violence Consortium.
