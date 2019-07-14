FAYETTEVILLE — Tucked between rows of homes and an elementary school, a local pizza joint has not only won over the locals, but has gained national attention with its out-of-the-box pizzas and beer straight from the tap.
Pies & Pints has grown over the years, opening two additional locations in state and 12 locations out of state.
But now, the pioneer Fayetteville location has expanded, adding a new bar area, additional waiting room and a game room — all over the course of six months.
The locals rightfully suspected something new was happening at Pies & Pints.
“A lot of people believed we were wanting to increase our seats, but we weren’t,” explained Kimberly Shingledecker, owner of Pies & Pints. “We were just trying to get more space to be comfortable and a place for people to wait.”
Eager for the scent of fresh, steamy pizza to hit them, families and friends rush through the glass doors. Unless they’ve visited the joint since the end of May, they may be surprised to find that Pies & Pints seems to have nearly doubled in size.
As the smell of melted cheese and crisp dough welcomes them, guests take in the new, modern style the pizza chain has created, firing up all senses.
Standing tall against a new bar area, there are lime-colored chairs and balls of light that swing from the ceiling, leading to the entrance of the new outdoor patio.
A window opens to the bar, allowing for both inside and outside service. Adding a new bar to the restaurant helped increase its beer collection, which was one of the main concerns Shingledecker wanted to address going into the makeover.
“We have 15 locations now, and most of them have 35 taps,” Shingledecker said. “We only had seven taps for craft beers. We really wanted to increase our tap beer selection since it’s part of our name, you know, Pies & Pints.”
In addition to the beer, the chain also wanted to create more space for the guests to come hang out while they wait for their food.
Next to the window that opens to the bar outside, gray couches are tucked in a corner, calling in anyone who needs a break. Above, black strings of lights dangle from the roof, all while a few feet away, customers eat and carry on.
Back inside, another new room catches the attention of kids and adults alike. The new game room, a mixture of part wood and part green paint, is now the home to game machines and multiple game tables.
During the busy times in the summer, waiting for a table meant standing in a crowded, small room. Now, Shingledecker explained that they can easily fit everyone inside.
“For the locals who think they can’t get into Pies this time of year, we have more seats and more space in the bar so we have the room now to accommodate everyone in the summer,” Shingledecker said. “That’s not to say we don’t go on wait, but we have more room and can turn tables faster and get people in quicker.
“They can sit here on these nice couches, go play pool or pinball, or they can sit at the bar and enjoy a craft beer or root beer.”
For more information, visit piesandpints.net or call 304-574-2200.
