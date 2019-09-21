One of the most defining characteristics of a craft beer is its origin — where it was born. The birthplace of an ale or lager will always define it.
On Saturday, The Great Beckley Beer Festival more than 300 people to Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Brewed in Beckley by the nonprofit West Virginia Collective, the city's first beer festival drew a diverse crowd of all ages. Local artists performed on two stages, and area restaurants and businesses promoted their services from vendors' booths.
By 3 p.m., more than 200 people had come through the gate, showing an ID if they planned to sample beer and paying the $30 cover charge to volunteers who collected money. Others paid $10 for access to musical performances, food and vendors.
Rebecca Zupanick, owner of Dobra Zupas in Beckley, poured her restaurant's own Jagged Little Pale, an ale with seven percent ABV (alcohol by volume), and Key Lime Gose for the crowds.
"It's always great to see people come from out of town, just to try our beers," said Zupanick. "I love the community spirit, and I love what these guys did ... just to get something like this organized, because it is no easy feat, to get something like this organized.
"It brings some people from outside of Beckley, into Beckley, just to kind of see what we offer here, local restaurants, mom and pop restaurants, craft beer."
El Mariachi owner Jose Rizzo and his staff served up Mexican dishes to match the beer, like fajitas and street tacos. The Great Beckley Beer Festival was Rizzo's first time ever participating in a festival.
"We decided to participate because our friends (Jason Lockart and Adam Taylor) from West Virginia Collective always put together great events in the area that we definitely want to support," said Rizzo, who owns the restaurant in Beaver. "Since they did this great beer festival, we wanted to be a vendor as well and sell some of the food."
Rizzo said he could not sample beer since he was busy working, but he admitted to taking a sip of Weathered Ground Brewery's Haggard IPA.
"It's my favorite, so a little sip, just to make me work a little harder," he said.
He said that within 90 minutes, his booth had served about 50 customers.
Pigs-n-Pits BBQ of Raleigh County served "Hillbilly Twinkies," a stuffed jalapeno pepper, pulled pork and smoked baked beans with bacon and pineapple.
"It's a good festival," said owner Cindy Vance.
Tobacco Town owner Chase Boggs said cigar sales at his booth had been good.
"I just thought this was great for the city of Beckley, so I wanted to be a part of it," said Boggs, whose booth offered several cigars, cigarettes and other items. "And cigars and beer go hand-in-hand."
His Beaver business offers a members' only lounge and craft beer, along with fine wines, he said.
Not just craft beer was on tap. Lindsey Adkins of Crafty Lady Birds of Summersville offered woodwork cutting boards, rolling pins and other craft-y treasures.
Taylor, a founder of West Virginia Collective, which organized the event, said the festival was going without a hitch.
"Trains are running on time, we've got both stages going, all brewers seem to be happy," he said. "The best thing I can say it, it's been very peaceful, which is a good thing for us."
Taylor said the festival drew a large number of people from Beckley and also from out of town.
"I've seen a lot of new faces, and I see a lot of people I normally see when I go up to Fayetteville or into Mercer County, so I know we're getting a big draw from the area and beyond," he said.
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter and Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office Special Investigator Jeff Shumate, a former police officer, were both spotted at the beer festival. Both were off duty.
Some, like 45-year-old C.C. Haten of Beckley and his son and daughter, came to the festival as a family.
Haten said he fell in love with "Lay of the Land," a special-edition beer that was a collaboration between Weathered Ground Brewery and Fonta Flora Brewery in North Carolina.
"Oh my gosh," Haten described it.
He said his kids "love to come and listen to music and just be able to run around."
Taylor said that the festival keeps tight security and that kids are welcome.
"We bill ourselves as family friendly, and that's something we mean," Taylor said.
Marcus Murrell, 25, of Princeton, said his reason for driving to the festival on Saturday was simple.
"What brought me up here was the opportunity to enjoy good beer with great friends and the good people of West Virginia," he said.