CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, has announced its 2022-2023 class of apprenticeship participants in the third round of the West Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program.
Seven apprenticeship pairs from across the Mountain State, including one from Raleigh County, will study and practice traditions including soul food cooking, fiddle repair, and mushroom foraging.
Born in Beckley where he still resides, Xavier Oglesby will lead an apprenticeship in soul food cooking with his niece Brooklynn Oglesby, also of Beckley.
Xavier is a professional caterer and credits his knowledge of recipes and love of cooking to four generations of family members including his mother, father and grandmothers.
In 2018, Xavier participated in the West Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program as an apprentice to Doris Fields (aka Lady D) of Beckley to learn and carry on the tradition of blues and Black gospel music.
The West Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program is administered by the West Virginia Folklife Program at the West Virginia Humanities Council in Charleston and is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
The program offers $3,000 to recognize and honor West Virginia traditional artists or tradition bearers working with qualified apprentices on a year-long in-depth apprenticeship in their cultural expression or traditional art form. Participating apprentices are supported with $500 to pay for starting expenses such as necessary tools and materials. These folklife apprenticeships facilitate the transmission of cultural knowledge, artistic techniques, stories, and traditional practices. West Virginia Folklife is dedicated to the documentation, preservation, presentation, and support of West Virginia’s vibrant cultural heritage and living traditions.
For more information on the West Virginia Folklife Program, visit wvfolklife.org and http://wvhumanities.org/programs/west-virginia-folklife-program/ or contact Jennie Williams at williams@wvhumanities.org or (304)346-8500.
The Register-Herald contributed to this article.
