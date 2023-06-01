A Beckley event developed more than 30 years ago for the business people of downtown Beckley has since turned into an event that many throughout the community look forward to each year.
Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events said the much-beloved Fridays in the Park will resume for the season Friday, June 2.
Kicking off the event for the season is David Runion, who is known for his talent as a one-man band and performs a variety of music including oldies, rock and country.
Just as in years past, Moorefield said Fridays in the Park will take place every Friday through the end of August from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street.
Now in its 32nd year, Moorefield said Fridays in the Park is a tradition that many throughout the area look forward to.
“Fridays in the Park was started over 30 years ago, and it was started for the downtown business people to have some place to go on Friday to socialize and have lunch and enjoy some free entertainment,” Moorefield said. “And through the years, we’ve had a lot of retirees and sometimes families bring their kids up there or some tourists come out or people that work the evening shift that gives them something to do as well.”
Moorfield said she is still working on securing food vendors for the season but has been informed that Fruits of Labor will be providing pizza samples to attendees on June 2.
She added that people can also bring their own food and that additional tables and chairs will be set up though people can bring their own as well.
Moorefield said she has many fond memories from attending Fridays in the Park over the years.
“I have loved ones that have come to it in the past, family members that have passed on that we used to come to Fridays in the Park, and I just remember our good times together,” she said.
Though there are still a few days that need to be filled, the lineup for 2023 Fridays in the Park is:
June 2 – David Runion (oldies)
June 9 – Jay Milam (rock)
June 16 – Billy Payne (country)
June 23 – Mount Hope Regional Band (pop)
June 30 — Jim Snyder (folk)
July 7 – TBA
July 14 – Susan Ketron (christian)
July 21 – TBA
July 28 – Dance Day
August 4 – TBA
August 11 – Lady D (blues, pop)
August 18 – Chris Oxley Quartet (jazz)
August 25 – Appalachian Festival – Lost Cannon Bluegrass, followed by Shane Ingram
All dates are weather permitting.
Food vendors interested in setting up during the event should call 304-256-1776. A few non-food booths will also be accepted.
