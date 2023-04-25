There is still some hope that at least one of the city-run pools in Beckley will open this summer.
Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said they are working toward opening the Sharon Dempsey pool (formerly the New River pool) this year.
For that to happen, Baker said they still need to find a pool manager as well as hire lifeguards and other pool staff.
“We want that pool open, we do,” Baker said. “We would love to have it open. It's a great amenity for the citizens, and it's just – we are struggling with staffing.”
Two weeks ago, Baker told The Register-Herald that Beckley’s pools would not open because she had been unable to find a pool manager.
But with all the recent news surrounding the city’s pools, Baker said she’s had an influx of applicants for the city pool manager position.
She said a few interviews have been conducted but the city has not been able to find the right candidate.
Since the beginning of the year, Baker has told The Register-Herald that opening the pools for the 2023 season would hinge on being able to find a pool manager.
Unlike previous years, Baker said finding lifeguards to staff the pool is not the problem. She said that they have several lifeguards returning from last year and the YMCA has also been successful in its recruitment efforts to train lifeguards.
“I never did think that the lifeguards would be a problem. I just knew that we needed somebody to manage those lifeguards,” Baker said.
Baker said she is focusing all her efforts on being able to open the Sharon Dempsey pool for the summer even if it’s later in the year than typical.
She added that crews have been working to prep the pool by cleaning, sealing cracks and preforming other maintenance task to prepare to fill the pool.
Since the opening of the city’s pool at New River Park in 1973, Baker said the pool has only been closed for two years – 2020 due to Covid and 2021 due to the lifeguard shortage.
Baker gave an update on the pool situation during a Beckley Common Council meeting Tuesday evening.
During the meeting, she said that she is working with a local staffing company to recruit the necessary people to staff the pool.
