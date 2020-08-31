Stephanie McClung, 48, of Beckley, was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison, to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine for her participation in a drug trafficking organization operating between California and Raleigh County, United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Monday.
At her plea hearing in January, McClung admitted that she worked with other members of a drug network operating in Raleigh County to distribute methamphetamine. McClung admitted that she was supplied with distribution amounts of controlled substances. She also admitted to selling the controlled substances, which included methamphetamine and heroin, to individuals who she now understands were working with law enforcement as confidential informants.
On one occasion, approximately one pound of methamphetamine was delivered to her residence and on a second occasion a quantity of heroin was delivered to her address.