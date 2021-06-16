A high speed chase that began in Raleigh County, at Lester Square Shopping Center, was brought to an end in Mullens, according to Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison.
Lisa Dawn Callison, 45, of Beckley, was reportedly driving recklessly at Lester Square late Saturday, Ellison said.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Sophia Policae, and the West Virginia State Police were involved in the chase, Ellison said.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies placed spike strips across the Coalfields Expressway, near Mullens, which flattened three of the tires on Callison’s vehicle, Ellison said.
“Wyoming County deputies brought this high speed chase to a successful resolution,” Ellison said.
Callison was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing causing property damage, obstructing an officer, and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
She remained in Southern Regional Jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $15,000 cash bond.
Charges will also be filed in Raleigh County.
– Mary Catherine Brooks