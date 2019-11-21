Beckley woman appointed as royal princess in Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins

The 83rd Mountain State Forest Festival has announced the appointment of Princess Katharine Jane Little to the Royal Court of Maid Silvia LXXXIII. She was appointed by Sen. Sue Cline.
Little is a daughter of Mark and Barbie Little of Beckley. She is a granddaughter of Jane Haga of Beckley and George and Eleanor Little of St. Mary’s. She has one brother, Drew Little, and one sister, Maggie Little. Katharine is a 2016 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, where she ran cross country and track for three years, was part of the Art Club, member of National Honors Society, and vice president of Raleigh County 4-H Teen Leaders for two years.
Katharine is a senior at Davis & Elkins College, where she is an art major, with a health minor. She is a member of the Appalachian Ensemble, vice president of the Collegiate 4-H Club and member of Zeta Kappa Xi Sorority.
Katharine joined 39 royal princesses as they descend coronation hill at the crowning of Kaitlin Smith, Queen Silvia LXXXIII, on Oct. 4 at Davis and Elkins College. For more information about the Mountain State Forest Festival, visit www.forestfestival.com.