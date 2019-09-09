The City of Beckley is remembering 9/11 with several services on Wednesday, in honor of victims of terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Beckley Common Councilman Kevin Price (Ward IV) said that the day will begin at Jim Word Memorial Park at 9 a.m. with a remembrance service that features several speakers and a performance by the St. Francis de Sales Catholic School choir, arranged by Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter.
April Elkins is organizing the service, he added.
The group will meet around “the steel,” a piece of metal that Price, city treasurer Billie Trump and Beckley Fire Department firefighter Brian Trump went to Brooklyn, N.Y., to bring to Beckley in 2011. The steel had once been part of the South Tower, said Price.
The Parade of Lights will start at Independence High School, with line-up starting at 5:30 to 7 p.m.
At dusk (around 7:30 p.m.), Price said, a silent cavalcade will make its way through Sophia and head to Robert C. Byrd Drive and make a right onto Neville Street in Beckley past the WTC steel in Jim Word Memorial Park, where an honor guard of first responders will stand at attention.
The parade will wind onto Main Street, make a left onto Fayette Street, a left onto Prince Street, head back onto Robert C. Byrd Drive and travel to Linda K. Epling Stadium on Ragland Road.
Price said that at the end, a ceremony that honors local first responders who have passed away in the past year will be also be held.