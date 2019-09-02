A former patient at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Raleigh County has accused a former member of the hospital’s medical staff of sexual assault.
The reports have been referred to the Inspector General's Office review, WVVA Television reported Monday.
The unnamed patient told WVVA Television he was among more than a dozen patients assaulted by a physician, who has not been identified.
In response to an inquiry about the allegations, a spokesperson at the Beckley VAMC issued the following statement to MetroNews Monday:
“The VA condemns such behavior in the strongest possible terms and will not tolerate it. The individual is no longer employed by the VA.”
The unnamed physician is the second local doctor in the past month to be accused of serial sexual assault and abuse.
Dr. Zouhair Kabbara, who had privileges at both Beckley ARH Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital earlier this year, is currently under a West Virginia State Police investigation on allegations of forcing inappropriate physical contact with a 15-year-old volunteer at Beckley ARH in June and stalking her before and after the incident.
A former patient at Raleigh General Hospital, an adult female, has alleged in a civil suit that Kabbara raped her while she was a patient at Raleigh General in June.
A third woman has sued Kabbara personally for damages sustained from an alleged sexual assault at his home in February 2016, when she was a high school senior. The woman charges in the suit that Kabbara stalked her after the alleged assault.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responded to the VA Medical Center report on Labor Day by saying that he would investigate.
“These disturbing claims need to be fully investigated immediately," Manchin was quoted by WVVA. "I will ensure that this situation is looked into as soon as possible.”
West Virginia State Police and Beckley Police Department officials said Monday afternoon that it was unclear if a local police agency is currently investigating.