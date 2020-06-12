More than 30 Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) employees will help deliver more than 225 boxes of food on Friday from the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program.
The deliveries will be made across 11 southern West Virginia counties that the Beckley VAMC serves.
Because of COVID-19, the DAV volunteer driver program has been suspended, leaving many veterans in a gap in how their food boxes from the Mountaineer Food Bank’s monthly mobile food bank are delivered.
In addition, all veterans who have a June birthday are receiving a birthday bag, comprised of donated items, such as hygiene kits, service blankets, craft kits from Help Heal Veterans, a card, and more.
Volunteers will meet at Crab Orchard Baptist Church on Friday at 9 a.m. to load vehicles with boxes of food.