Beckley VA Medical Center will hold its quarterly Veteran Town Hall on at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Chapel.
Veterans and the public are encouraged to attend to hear about facility and department-wide updates. Concerns and questions will also be answered by Beckley VAMC leadership. A representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office in Huntington will also be on hand to answer questions and provide a VBA update.
For more information, contact Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke at 304-255-2121 ext. 4883 or sara.yoke@va.gov.