Starting Monday, Oct. 28, the Beckley VA Medical Center’s will be offering flu shots for Veterans who are enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration.
The flu clinic will run Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located on the first floor of the hospital in Primary Care Conference Room (1B-122). Veterans can receive flu shots until Friday, Nov. 15 as part of the clinic.
During flu season, flu shots are also available as part of any scheduled VA appointment. The Princeton and Greenbrier County VA Clinics have flu shots available during any walk-in appointment. Walgreens also partners with the VA to offer free flu shots to Veterans enrolled in VHA.