The Beckley VA Medical Center will host a Creative Arts Festival for Veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Set up in the auditorium will begin at 8 a.m.
Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition.
Divisions include Art, Creative Writing, Dance & Drama (live or video). Top winners from each category will be eligible to submit for the National Competition through Beckley VAMC’s Recreation Therapy Program. Entries will be accepted up to the day of the competition.
This competition is open to Veterans who are enrolled at a VA Medical Center or Outpatient Clinic before entering the local competition at Beckley VAMC. An eligible Veteran can enter local competition at only one VA facility per year. He or she can submit an entry in creative writing, dance, drama or music categories with a Veteran or group from another VA facility. However, he or she will still represent and must work through the originating VA facility to enter the competition. Beckley VAMC should be the site where the Veteran receives their primary treatment.
The registration form can be found at the Main Entrance Welcome Desk at Beckley VAMC, online at https://www.beckley.va.gov/docs/ArtFestivalRegistration.pdf, or by contacting the people below.