Beckley VA Medical Center will be observing National Health Care Decisions Day throughout the month of April.
National Health Care Decisions Day exists to inspire, educate, and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning. It is an initiative to encourage patients to express their wishes regarding health care and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes, whatever they may be.
Beckley VAMC will be hosting Health Care Decision Day Wednesday, April 13, for veterans to learn more about advance care planning. The event will be co-hosted with West Virginia Legal Aid and staff from Social Work Services, Volunteer Services; and the Ethics Team will be available to assist with completing Advance Medical Directives.
Appointments are encouraged.
“We will accommodate those without a scheduled appointment; however, veterans are encouraged to attend one of two educational groups and can schedule for the 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. group by calling 1-304-255-2121 and choose option No. 2,” according to a spokesperson.
For more information, contact Anessa Sherrod at anessa.sherrod@va.gov or phone 304-255-2121, extension 4347.