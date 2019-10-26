Beckley VA Medical Center was named a 2019 Leading Disability Employer from the National Organization on Disability (NOD).
The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal™ is a public recognition applauding organizations that are leading the way in disability inclusion and tapping into the many benefits of hiring talent with disabilities, including high rates of productivity and dedication, and greater employee engagement across the workforce. NOD is a private, non-profit organization that promotes the full participation and contributions of America’s 57 million people with disabilities in all aspects of life.
Beckley VAMC uses excepted service appointing authorities to increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities. These appointment authorities are critical tools with the Medical Center’s succession of hiring individuals with disabilities. In addition to hiring practices, Beckley VAMC not only provides the world’s best health care to veterans, but also recruit and hire veterans with disabilities.
Beckley VAMC attends outreach events, career and job fairs within the community and at military welcome home events in hopes of veterans and potential applicants. The agency has appointed an employee specifically to focus on the hiring of individuals with disability.
The targeted rate is 2.58 percent for targeted disabilities (developmental disability, traumatic brain injury, hearing impaired, vision impaired, missing extremities, mobility impairment, partial/complete paralysis, epilepsy), and Beckley VAMC is at 13.16 percent as of October 2019.
Hiring individuals with a disability increases the potential pool of highly qualified people and brings more diversity into the workplace. The Beckley VAMC has been creative in making the workplace more accessible for employees with disabilities and creating an environment where its employees who have disabilities can thrive.