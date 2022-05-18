The Beckley VA Medical Center held its annual 2K Walk & Roll Wednesday. The event focuses on promoting active lifestyles by providing VA employees and veterans an opportunity to enjoy a short two-kilometer (approximately 1.2 miles) walk around the VAMC campus. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was not open to the public this year.
It’s not just about exercise. The event also focuses on helping homeless veterans. Participants were encouraged to bring donations of items such as pre-packaged food, bottled water, or toiletries, all of which will be donated to homeless veterans in the 11 southern West Virginia counties the Beckley VAMC serves. Donations were encouraged but were not required to participate.
The public can also drop off donations or donate online at https://pay.gov/public/form/start/46400615.
Since 2011 the annual VA2K event has generated donated goods valued at more than $2 million – all to help homeless veterans. In 2017, the VA2K Walk & Roll event was a big success; more than 23,000 VA employees, veterans and community members joined in the event and donated goods that had an estimated value of more than $289,000 for homeless veterans.
Learn more about the eighth annual VA2K Walk & Roll: http://www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k/