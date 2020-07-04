A health care worker at the Beckley Veteran’s Administration Medical Center has tested positive for Covid-19, Beckley VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke confirmed Friday.
Yoke said that the positive case is being investigated and that more information will be provided to the public on Monday.
Since June, VA Community floor residents, or nursing home patients, are tested for Covid-19 at the beginning of each month, according to VA officials. Veterans who transfer from other facilities are also tested, along with those who are having certain procedures.
The Department of Veteran’s Affairs reports that there were 4,714 active cases in the VA system on Friday.