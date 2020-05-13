Beckley V.A. doctor indicted on seven counts in molestation case

A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned a seven-count indictment against a former physician at Veterans Affairs Medical Center, who is accused of molesting six male patients.
Dr. Jonathan Yates, 51, D.O., faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty. Yates was indicted on federal civil rights and abusive sexual contact offenses. He is charged with five counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights under federal law and two counts of abusive contact. He was formerly charged in a criminal complaint with depriving a veteran of his civil rights.
Court documents report that Yates treated veterans at Beckley V.A Medical Center using osteopathic manipulative treatment between June 2018 and February 2019. Osteopathic manipulative treatment requires the physician to move, stretch and apply pressure to patients' joints and muscles.
Yates was the director of Whole Health, which was a hospital program for veterans.
Federal court documents report that Yates allegedly incapacitated a 37-year-old male patient on Sept. 26, 2018, and then massaged the patient's body without any legitimate medical reason.
On Feb. 20, 2019, according to the criminal affidavit, Yates allegedly placed a 42-year-old Army veteran in an examination room, locked the door and started to rub the man's chest. The man allegedly told Yates he did not want his back cracked. Yates allegedly called the veteran a "real man," cracked his neck without warning, removed the man's underwear and molested him.
The veteran said he was experiencing severe pain and numbness due to Yates' physical manipulation.
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Yates on April 2.
Multiple patients reported similar behavior during their visits with Dr. Yates, and those complaints were detailed in the complaint.
In the criminal filing, one doctor who had worked with Yates alleged that he had heard Yates say that he was "not able to explore the things I'd like to with some of the guys because I'm a married man, and my wife wouldn't understand."