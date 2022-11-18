Millions of dollars in major renovations are in the works for the Beckley Travel Plaza, which officials say will help in better showcasing what the state has to offer to tourists and locals.
Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, made the announcement Friday in a conference room at Tamarack.
In addition to a complete renovation of the Beckley Travel Plaza, Miller said major renovations will also take place at the Bluestone Travel Plaza and the Morton Travel Plaza near Burnwell totaling $152 million.
“These buildings, you could say, are almost on borrowed time and they probably could have been rehabbed and redeveloped a few years ago,” Miller said. “But through certain circumstances, here we are today and we're at the point in which we can do this.”
He added that these facilities were originally built in the '50s and then updated in the early '90s.
“This will be the third set of travel plazas in the 70-year history of the West Virginia Turnpike, and we expect these to last 50 years if not longer,” Miller said.
Miller said the design for new plazas was inspired by the original plazas, which featured a “Glass House” design. As shown on display boards in the Tamarack conference room, the exterior wall of the plazas will consist of tall glass paneling.
Also in attendance Friday for this announcement was West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice along with his fan favorite traveling companion, Babydog.
Justice said he sees these renovated travel plazas as an investment into the future of West Virginia.
"Each year 3.3 million people, double the population of West Virginia, drive on the West Virginia Turnpike," Justice said. "This is our chance to show them Almost Heaven, West Virginia. So we better not screw it up, and now we're going to have the best facilities that showcase everything that West Virginia has to offer. Because we want all 3.3 million people to walk away with a positive image of our great state. So I am incredibly proud to showcase these new plazas today, and I can’t wait to break ground on the project next year."
The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas will be the first to be updated and are being rebuilt from the ground up. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, both with be closed to start the demolition and site redevelopment process.
Construction of the new Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas is expected to begin in March with a likely completion date set for late 2024.
Miller said the fueling stations at both locations will remain open through the entirety of the process. As part of the Beckley Plaza transition plan, Miller said they will rely heavily on Tamarack.
“Tractor-trailer drivers, the passenger car vehicle travelers will be able to still stop and get fuel. We’ll have restroom facilities on site by the fueling areas,” he said. “We’ve put a wonderful transition plan in place. Not only that, but Tamarack is very well equipped to host, from a food concept, but it'll also provide the opportunity for travelers to see what the artisans can showcase here at Tamarack, which is really a crown jewel at the turnpike.”
The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, a picnic area and pet relief areas.
The Beckley Travel Plaza will also offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
Floor plans for the Beckley Plaza also show a Wendy's and a Popeyes in addition to a Starbucks.
The parking lots at the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas have also been expanded.
Beckley’s parking lot will accommodate 286 cars and 65 trucks. It will also have five spots for bus parking. This is an increase of 78 car parking spaces and 35 tractor-trailer parking spaces for the Beckley lot.
“We're pleased to present just a very well-thought-out design that highlights the beauty of West Virginia and provides for a visual impact that we feel motorists will be able to enjoy for many decades to come,” Miller said.
Miller said plans to revamp the travel plazas were based on results of a 2021 survey of Turnpike travelers.
With over 3,400 respondents, Miller said the survey results led the Parkways Authority to realize that these facilities were far more than a quick break for the 3.3 million visitors who stop at one of the travel plazas.
Miller said travel plaza customers indicated where the existing facilities fell short as well as what they got right.
“For some guests, a stop at the travel plaza was part of a family tradition with some visitors recalling the ‘Glass House’ design in the 1950s,” he said. “For others, it was an opportunity to learn more about our state and purchase authentic West Virginia made crafts and products ... Leisure travelers wanted new facilities that embrace the state’s almost heaven terrain and provide a sense of always being in touch with nature. Commuters and road warriors wanted drive-through service and comfortable, quiet sitting areas for work and relaxation. And over 50 percent of commercial drivers felt there was a significant or severe shortage of truck parking.”
The $152 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas will be paid for using revenues from tolls, Miller said.
