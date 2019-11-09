The City of Beckley will receive $313,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant funding to preserve and expand affordable housing options and to provide assistance for low-income families.
The CDBG program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
At-large Councilman Tim Berry said Thursday that the monies are earmarked for specific uses, per the grant guidelines, as determined by results of the US Census every 10 years.
“We use them to improve the city parks for fencing, playground equipment and other improvements,” said Berry. “It’s always good to receive grants, to improve areas in the city.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has urged citizens to be counted in the US Census, which is currently being administered by US Census Bureau workers. The results of the Census will determine the amount of federal monies the city will receive.
Rappold said Thursday that $45,000 of the CDBG money will be spent on community policing. Some monies are typically spent on demolishing substandard housing, he added.
“Aside from that, we’ve tried to upgrade our city parks to make them ADA-compliant and meet national standards for playground safety,” he said. “If you look at some of the parks we’ve upgraded, it’s pretty remarkable with the equipment and fencing and parking we’ve created.
“I don’t know that we have a game plan yet (for the remaining funds), but we’ll have at least one public hearing, probably two, for input, and then we’ll go from there.
“We rely heavily on our consultants,” he added. “They do a great job guiding us on how to best spend those funds, and we certainly rely on community input.”
In a joint press release, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the CDGB award on Thursday.
“Access to affordable housing gives a hand up not a hand out to West Virginians trying to get back on their feet and gives them the support they need to contribute to their communities,” stated Manchin. “I have always said that nobody knows what a community needs better than its people. That’s why I’m glad Beckley is directly receiving this funding and that they will get to determine how best to use these funds.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’m proud to support CDBG funding and I’m happy this funding is going to Beckley,” he added.
Capito offered a statement. “I’ve been a strong advocate for the CDBG program because of the flexibility it provides recipients to meet community challenges,” Capito said. “I’m pleased to see Beckley receive this funding, which will enable the city to address unmet needs that are important to the community.”