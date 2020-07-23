Several events are planned for this weekend in downtown Beckley.
Fridays in the Park – A few food vendors will set up in the parking lot beside of Word Park this Friday. Participating food vendors include The Lunch Wagon, Tea Time, Flynn’s Hotdogs and Philipo’s. Vendor hours will be the usual lunchtime hours of 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or so, weather-permitting. Attendees are encouraged to social distance (stay 6 foot apart in line) and masks are recommended. Vendors will follow guidelines. Due to the Governor’s orders, no live music concerts are allowed at this time, unless attendance is less than 25 people. Since it would be difficult to limit the amount of people watching in the open park, the concerts are cancelled at this time. According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “If the first two Fridays (July 24 and 31) go well for the vendors, and if the positive COVID cases don’t increase too much, and if attendees will cooperate by social distancing or wearing masks, we hope that more of the Friday food vendor events can continue through the month of August.”
Uptown Tailgate Farmers Market – The WVU Extension Office and Meadows Farm plans to open the farmers market by Friday. They are currently reviewing the guidelines required for markets. Market hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 3-5 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Please wear a mask and social distance while attending. Senior coupons will be accepted.
Neighborhood Car Cruises – On Saturday (the date originally scheduled for the City’s Cruise-in Car Show), Beckley Events along with Shade Tree Car Club and Smooth Impressions Car Club will offer another neighborhood cruise. Vehicles will line up downtown (by Word Park and along Neville Street) between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Neighborhood cruise-themed dash plaques will be distributed. Cruisers may bring a canned food item to be donated to United Way food pantries. The cruise will leave downtown around 5:30 p.m. to drive along Kanawha Street and on several nearby streets. During the line-up, car owners are requested to stay inside their vehicles, or stand directly beside their car to social distance, and/or wear a mask to help ensure the event is safe for all, and that future cruises will be allowed to happen.
For more information, follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook or call 304-256-1776.