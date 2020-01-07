Beckley Common Council and city attorney Bill File are considering whether the city needs an ordinance to welcome medical cannabis growers to town.
Any ordinance would guarantee medical cannabis companies that it is legal to grow marijuana and operate medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. The regulation would offer assurance against law enforcement shutting down medical dispensaries or growth of the plant.
Councilman-at-Large Tom Sopher said Tuesday that File had passed around copies of an example ordinance to members of Council several weeks ago.
"I'm not totally against the marijuana people coming to town, or anything," Sopher said. "But the first ordinance Bill gave us, I had questions with some of the ordinance, how it was written.
"It almost sounded like you couldn't sell CBD oils, like, at Walmart
"Whoever the pot people were, they would have a monopoly on the CBD oils."
Sopher emphasized that no ordinance has yet been proposed. The ordinance File gave to Council members was an example of an ordinance.
He added he would not support any ordinance that allowed only one marijuana company to sell products in city limits.
"It's supposed to be open to everybody," he said. "The CBD oils are common place."
Charleston and Morgantown have passed similar ordinances, in a move to prepare for medical marijuana companies to enter the state, where medical marijuana use is legal.
West Virginia lawmakers authorized credit unions to process "pot money" in the state during the last legislative session.
Local attorney Stephen New reported to Council during the Tuesday workshop that five credit unions in the state will now process money for the marijuana market, as banks are not permitted to do so.
New told Council members on Tuesday that West Virginia is a logical choice for West Coast-based companies that are now expanding and seeking an East Coast headquarters.
Beckley is not only situated in the middle of wild, wonderful West Virginia — home to acres of soil that nourishes marijuana, even without human cultivation — but it is also within a day's drive of Washington DC, New York, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Chicago and other major cities.
"It's cost prohibitive in New York or New Jersey or Maryland to try and do business in those places, but it's not cost-prohibitive to do business, grow here, and to ship to all those other places along the Eastern seaboard," New noted.
New does not want to watch profits from the medical marijuana field bypass Beckley. He urged Council to consider the merits of passing an ordinance similar to the ones in Charleston and Morgantown.
The Charleston ordinance allows dispensaries and growing sites in retail space, as long as they are at least 1,000 feet from day-care centers and schools, as mandated by state law. Charleston leaders hope that the city's old, vacant buildings can be used for pot growing.
Businessman Matt Bickey said he would support an effort to recruit a medical marijuana company to Beckley.
"Beckley is at the nexus of Interstate 77 and 64," Bickey noted, adding that he does not believe the city has ever fully capitalized on its convenient location.
While Uruguay and Canada have legalized marijuana, the United States has no federal legislation decriminalizing the drug.
The global marijuana market increased by 37 percent in 2018, and worldwide spending on marijuana is expected to reach $57 billion, Yahoo Finance reported in August.
Although recreational marijuana will account for about 67 percent of spending, medical marijuana — which is now legal in West Virginia — is about 33 percent.
Washington has the highest taxes on marijuana and yielded $319 million in state revenue last year. California marijuana taxes brought $300 million to state coffers, and Colorado drew $266 million and over $1 billion in the past five years.
Illinois legalized pot on Wednesday and sold $3.2 million in one day, The Chicago Tribune reported.
"What's the tax on that?" Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold asked.
One California-based company has expressed interest in locating to Beckley, New said.
"I think you'll have a real supporter in our city attorney," quipped Rappold.
Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry was not at the meeting. He said late Tuesday that he would like the state to establish more explicit regulations, laws and process regarding marijuana companies.