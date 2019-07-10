After being nominated by teachers in Raleigh County, a Beckley student has been spending time in Winston-Salem, N.C. this week as part of the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Explore STEM.
Nasya Warner has joined other middle school students from across the nation to take part in the academic development experience taking place at Wake Forest University. The NYLF Explore STEM program enables other students like Warner to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Warner was nominated by her 8th grade teachers at Park Middle School, due to all her work in extracurricular activities, and her plans to become a forensic scientist.
The NYLF Explore STEM program is a program within Envision, a leadership organization, and Envision's Senior Vice President Amanda Freitag Thomas said as an Envision alumna herself, she's excited for Warner to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country.
"Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program as being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow," Thomas said. "Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Explore STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college and the workplace.
"They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH