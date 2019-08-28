Alauna Ellis stood tall as she pulled tightly back on her bow, aiming it toward a target several feet in front of her. A smacking sound ricocheted through the air as her arrow hit the target.
Little did Alauna know, she was learning a lot about science.
Alauna is one of roughly 80 Beckley Stratton Middle School sixth graders who are staying this week at the Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR) in Glen Jean for Science Adventure School, a collaboration between West Virginia University and SBR.
"It's been a really great experience so far," she said. "This is only our second day out here but we've done a lot with archery, with shooting the arrows and stuff, but also learning how the bows are made and how they work. We also have learned a lot of wetlands and how water ecosystems work."
While Alauna has been thrilled with the camp so far, she can't wait for the rest of the week, she said. Zip lining and rock climbing are on the top of her to-do list.
The pilot program with Beckley Stratton students began in 2018, and the Science Adventure School showed much success.
"The pilot yielded some really fantastic results, showing that there is a high likelihood for impacting science attitudes for students, as well as positive development characteristics, like self-confidence and conflict resolution," Science Adventure School Director Ali Jeney said.
So, now, due to positive results in the pilot program, a "scaled up, full first run" is underway and in full operation this week at SBR.
Jeney said this year alone camp coordinators hope to access over 500 sixth graders in Nicholas, Fayette and Raleigh counties to take part in the Science Adventure School. They hope to expand statewide and allow all West Virginia sixth graders to take part in the program, and eventually out-of-state students as well.
"We chose sixth graders for a variety of reasons," Jeney explained. "Some if it is about educational development — they're at an age where they are determining right now what they can and cannot do. They're deciding if they can be a scientist, or if algebra is too difficult.
"So from an attitude perspective, it's important to access students at an age when they're still able to positively have a vision of where they believe their future can go.
Jeney said throughout this week, they'll also be talking to students about science identity to help them realize being a scientist doesn't always have to be a, "lab coat wearing, flask holding person."
"Scientists can be people just like me and you — people who have tattoos and like mountain biking or rock climbing," she said. "When it comes down to it someone made the device you're using, whether it's your gears on your bike or the straps to rock climb, a person, or rather an engineer made those objects. That's a scientist."
Tristan Weidensall, wearing an orange bandana around his forehead, said he, too, is looking forward to rock climbing and zip lining later on in the week. But he also really enjoyed learning about wetlands and water ecosystems.
"It's just been a really good time. We've learned a lot so far, and I was surprised that I liked the wetland projects so much," Tristan said.
Although Science Adventure School is based around a lot of educational fundamentals, it's also based around teamwork and gaining good social skills. To do this, the students had to pair up to take on and get through a make-shift rope spiderweb.
According to Tristan, to get through the spiderweb, he and a partner had to help each other balance without actually speaking to each other.
"You could only help each other by facial expressions, pointing or tapping on their shoulder," he explained. "It was hard, but we did it."
Jeney said although the Science Adventure School is coordinated with WVU, it's a huge partnership with SBR. She said without the SBR, the school wouldn't be able to happen.
"It needs to be emphasized the huge role they [SBR] have with this program," she explained. "Both them and WVU have a strong commitment to serving communities, and that's exactly what they're doing by allowing this."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH