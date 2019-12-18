Officials from Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital visited Beckley Stratton Middle School Wednesday to educate students on the unhealthy effects that vaping can cause.
Emili Hedinger, the Community in Schools (CIS) liaison for Beckley Stratton Middle School, said vaping has been an issue among all grades at the school this year, and the purpose of CIS is to identify issues within the school and address them.
"We are the first school to be taking an initiative like this," Hedinger said. "And when BARH responded to our issue, we knew we wanted them to come out and talk to the kids."
Bethany Stafford, the school's assistant principal, said vaping is not only an issue schoolwide, countywide and statewide, but also a nationwide issue.
"Having BARH come and talk to the kids about something so serious is a way to open their eyes," Stafford said.
As students sat on the gymnasium bleachers, Jeri Knowlton, BARH's marketing director, pumped air into a set of healthy lungs, and the lungs of a smoker. It was obvious to the students the smoker's lungs labored to take in the air and lacked the capacity of the healthier set of lungs.
"So not only are we here to talk about the issues with vaping, we're here to talk about the issues of smoking as well," Knowlton said. "It's my job to take complicated health issues and make them easy to understand. I know you all love your families, and you all love your state, so it's time we take it back."
Although adults also vape using cigarettes, teenagers are more likely to do so than adults, Knowlton told the students. When students vape, she said, they're inhaling nicotine, heavy metals and formaldehyde.
She also cited examples of students who have been hospitalized after vaping, including Connor Evans, 20, of Pennsylvania, who vaped for one year and was then sent to the hospital for flu-like symptoms. He was then put on life support.
"Vaping can take you, and it can take you fast," Knowlton said. "Teachers are incredibly concerned for your safety."
Many students feel that vaping is safer form of smoking because they think they're only inhaling flavor, she said, but that's not the case because it can often be more dangerous.
Knowlton said as of early December, 2,400 people in the U.S. had been hospitalized for vaping, including 150 adolescents, with 13-year-olds being the youngest case, and a 17-year-old to be the youngest to die from it.
"So, do you think vaping is safe? Think again," she said. "It slows your brain development, slows down your body, and destroys your lungs."
