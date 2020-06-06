"I can't breathe."
Those were some of the last words 46-year-old George Floyd said, repeatedly, before he died as a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
In response to Floyd's death — and several other black lives lost recently, including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many others — several gathered Saturday night at Shoemaker Square in Beckley to protest against police brutality and stand in solidarity in their fight against injustice and racism.
The event dubbed "March on Main Street — Peaceful but Purposeful" was organized in light of these recent events.
Taylor, who would have been 27 Friday, was killed two months ago when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times. Arbery, 25, was chased by armed white residents of a South Georgia neighborhood when he was shot and killed.
Several individuals gathered under the gazebo in Shoemaker Square, and due to COVID-19 many individuals had masks over their mouths and noses. Several of the masks sported the repeated phrase, "I can't breathe."
Many individuals held signs that stated, "Black lives matter. Where is the humanity?" and "My life matters."
One speaker asked the crowd if any of them had ever experienced injustice, and many black individuals raised their hands.
"While only a couple of my white brothers and sisters raised their hands, almost all of my black brothers and sisters raised their hands," he said. "We want justice."
A popular phrase shouted at Saturday's protest was, "What do we want? Justice. No justice? No peace."
Shameka Mitchell, a Beckley resident, asked the crowd to hold their breath while she said some things aloud. She repeated many of Floyd's last words including when he was asking for his mother and stating he couldn't breathe.
"He said all of these things for eight minutes and 46 seconds," Mitchell said. "You all couldn't even hold your breath in the short amount of time I said those words. He was dying while holding his breath."
Henry Carson III told the crowd that the police officer who killed Floyd was hired to protect and serve but instead was operating as a judge or an executioner.
Carson added that he felt the police were ultimately not the problem, but they were living and using the same system of how they treated black individuals long ago.
"We just ask that you treat us the same as the white, Caucasian men you pull over when we're driving," Carson said. "And to the employers, we want you all to know we are just as capable of running your business as we are cleaning your toilet."
Carson listed off other individuals he would like to give insight to, including parents.
"To the parents, I ask you find it in your heart to tell your kids love is the answer 80 percent of the time nut sometimes you have to make war to find peace," he said. "We are the apple of God's eye, and we are all the people of the book, but if we want people to respect our lives, we first have to respect our own."
Carson continued by referring to a popular phrase, "Snitches get stitches."
"We have to stop following that," he said. "If black lives matter, why is this still a thing? If your law enforcement come asking you about someone that got shot, and you don't answer... you can't do that anymore. We have to show that respect.
"All lives matter, but especially ours," he continued. "And with that, I am done."
The streets of Beckley were blocked off Saturday evening during the peaceful protest, with several Beckley Police officers standing guard to keep the protesters safe.
One of the event's organizers, Clifton Montgomery, said he wanted to thank the Beckley officers for showing their support of the event, and the gratitude they showed when it was being organized.
"We are a collective group of like-minded individuals who are trying to bring about change," Montgomery said. "Our purpose for this event was to peacefully, but purposefully, make a call to action that opens up the communication and dialogue in such a way that it both inspires and provokes change."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH