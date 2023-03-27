Future of Spring Clean-up 2020 is uncertain

Beckley Board of Public Works employees load up trash on Ringleben Street in Beckley during Spring Clean-up in April 2019. (Register-Herald file photo)

 file photo by Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Beckley’s spring cleanup collection is happening this week.

Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, Beckley’s Public Works Department began collecting spring cleanup items from all wards that are placed five feet from the curb.

This annual cleanup takes place to allow residents to dispose of items that are not typically allowed in household garbage such as furniture.

All pickup items were to be on the curb by 7 a.m. Monday as public works will not make return visits to any street after pickups have been completed.

The city will not pick up tires, hazardous waste, petroleum, yard waste, demolition materials, batteries, liquids (such as paint thinners, pesticides or insecticides) or white goods (such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners or stoves).

The Recycling Department of Public Works will pick up white goods any Friday for a $25 fee per item.

For more information about pickups or spring cleanup call 304-256-1740.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video