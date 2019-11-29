U.S. consumers spent more than $2 billion online in the first hours of Thanksgiving shopping on Thursday and stayed home, reflecting an American trend toward shopping online, but Beckley shoppers were hitting the brick-and-mortar stores starting on Thanksgiving Day.
Companies including Walmart, Target, Costco, and Best Buy bulked up their online presence, deliveries, and fast in-store pickups to attract customers, according to CNBC.
But at the Beckley Walmart on Thursday, it was pandemonium around 6 p.m., when workers pulled plastic off of the Black Friday items.
It was the first night "in a long time" that the formerly 24-hour store had stayed open 24 hours, after a corporate decision to close at midnight several years ago, one worker told The Register-Herald.
He added that toys and electronics were departments that attracted the most shoppers during the early Black Friday sales. The aisles in those areas of the store were "totally blocked" by shoppers who wanted an early start on finding a good deal.
Codie Musick, 26, of Beckley, was one of them.
Musick said she started shopping with her mom, her mom's friend and her brother, Tristan Musick, around 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
"We started out for TVs, which was crazy hectic," she said.
They first went to the Crab Orchard Walmart and then headed to Crossroads Mall. At 10:15 p.m., she and Tristan were in the Beckley Walmart and still shopping.
"We got everything we wanted except an Apple watch," she said. "They're sold out everywhere."
Although many Walmart shoppers went on Twitter nationwide to complain about the Apple watch selling out, just minutes after the Black Friday deals started, Musick remained in a good mood.
"A 45-minute wait in the line, but we did get a TV," she said. "Right now, we're just picking up random stuff, getting deals."
The National Retail Federation predicted holiday sales to increase by 3.8 percent to 4.2 percent from 2018 and total $727.9 billion to $730.7 billion.
Black Friday 2018 had shown weak growth, when holiday sales rose just 2.1 percent due to a threatened government shutdown and a stock market crash.
Natasha Davis, 32, of Princeton, came to Beckley to have Thanksgiving dinner with her friend Ashawnta Gavin of Beckley.
The two decided to shop after dinner. They headed to JCPenney at Crossroads Mall around 8 p.m. and then to the Beckley Walmart.
"We're just looking to see what deals that they have," said Gavin. "We were looking for coats, but it didn't work out."
Davis said she found a bargain in appliances.
"I found a fridge for $20, a little mini fridge for $20," she reported.
"And we were looking at the instant pot," added Gavin. "They had a good deal."
JCPenney at Crossroads Mall was busy on Friday evening, said store manager Leslie Thompson.
"We've been very busy, since we opened yesterday," she said around 3:30 p.m. on Black Friday. "We slowed down a little last night, but since 8 today, we've been super busy — every hour since we opened."
At Kohl's, the line to the registers snaked around the department store all day. On Friday, folks were standing in line with their marked-down treasures — shoes, toys, clothing and appliances.
The line of shoppers started back in the department with appliances and housewares. People chatted as they waited — and waited.
Pamela Cook, 78, of Beckley said she had stood in line for 15 minutes with her daughter-in-law. She decided to sit on a Home Medic chair display and wait on her daughter-in-law to message her, once she reached the cash register.
She had been sitting for 20 minutes in the chair by 2 p.m., she said.
"It's OK," she described the arrangement. "Last night, we stood forever and finally decided to go home (without the purchases).
"We thought it would be less busy today, but it's just the same."
Cook said that, despite the crowds and wait, Black Friday shopping in a brick-and-mortar store is a plus.
"It's worth it," she judged. "The prices are so much better."